Gail A. Hightree, W. Salem Township, PA

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gail Ann (Blosz) Hightree, age 55, of Coal Bank Road, W. Salem Township, passed away Thursday morning, March 26, 2020 at her residence after a four-year struggle with lung cancer.

Family and friends had spent the last two weeks of her life showering her with love, which gave her immense joy. In the end her loving husband and son, Matthew, were by her side as she quietly drifted away.

She was born in Greenville on December 28, 1964 to Stanley and Mary (Weber) Blosz.

Gail was a 1982 graduate of Reynolds High School and had previously been employed for 24 years at Kennametal, Orwell, Ohio.

She was a 34 year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution-Pymatuning Chapter and had been a past member of Reynolds V.F.W. Post #7599 Auxiliary.

On September 9, 1989 she married her loving husband, Dale.

Gail was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She was truly a twinkling light that spread warmth to all those who came in contact with her. She enjoyed cooking, researching her family genealogy, reading, crossword puzzles, sitting on her deck with a glass of wine, traveling with her husband and spending time with family and friends.

Gail leaves behind her husband; three children, Jacob of Colorado, Matthew at home and Katherine of Colorado; two sisters, Beverly Miller of Hermitage and Mary Blosz of Colorado; two brothers, Ron Blosz and his wife, Karen, of Reynolds and Richard Blosz and his wife, Debbie, of Massachusetts; her in-laws, Clayton Hightree of Jamestown and Sandra Hightree of Arizona; brothers-in-law, Danny Hightree of Arizona and Daryl Hightree and his wife, Barbara, of Greenville; a sister-in-law, Dawn Cotters of Arizona and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Linda Hope.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and concerns, all services will be postponed until conditions improve. A Public Celebration of Life Gathering will be planned at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Daughters of American Revolution-Pymatuning Chapter, c/o Connie White, 54 Borowicz Road, New Wilmington, PA 16142.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.