Gage C. Shook, Hadley/Jamestown, PA

HADLEY/JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gage C. Shook, Hadley (Perry Twp.) and Jamestown, died as the result of injuries sustained in dirt bike accident early Sunday morning, August 2, 2020. He was 22.

Gage was born in Greenville on March 10, 1998 a son of Jason G. Shook and Suzanne C. Chere.

He was a 2016 graduate of Jamestown High School.

Gage was employed as the parts manager at North Star Power Sports, Hermitage.

He had a passion for dirt bike racing and was a member of the Competition Racing of America (CRA). He enjoyed watching WWE and most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his younger siblings who he enjoyed sharing his passion for dirt bikes with. He enjoyed fishing and had a fascination with Sasquatch.

Gage is survived by his father, Jason Shook and his wife, Stephanie, of Jamestown; his mother, Suzanne Lutz and her husband, Anthony, Hadley; six siblings, Dezirae Shook, Tegan Lutz and Shaunessy Lutz, all of Hadley, Briana Shook, Briley Shook and Braylin Shook, all of Jamestown; his grandparents, Harry and Nancy Simmons of Greenville, Daniel and Teri Shook of Hadley and Rich and Darlene Carey of Sandy Lake; his grandmothers, Donna Shook of Hadley, Mabel Fritz of Hadley and Ruby Perry of Hadley, as well as many aunts and uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his great grandfathers, Gail Shook and Ralph Fritz and an aunt, Rebecca Simmons.

Family and friends may call at the Clarks Mills United Methodist Church, 3813 Hadley Road, Clarks Mills on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

A joint funeral service for Gage and his best friend, Garrett Arnold, who also died in the accident will be held on Thursday, August 6 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clarks Mills United Methodist Church.

Gage will be laid to rest at the Hadley Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared online with the family at www.snyderfh.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of the Robert L. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 3223 Perry Hwy., Sheakleyville. CDC guideline for masking and social distancing will be followed.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 5, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

