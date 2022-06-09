BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Zenona Newsome, 67, died peacefully Monday, June 6, 2022.

She was born on May 6, 1955 in Boardman, Ohio to the late William and Betty (Wellington) Hanna.

She married the love of her life, Paul Ray Newsome on December 21, 1975 and she was able to spend 39 wonderful years with him.

In addition to working as a nurse’s aide, she also worked as a candy maker.

In her spare time, she enjoyed puzzles and watching some of her favorite television shows, Bonanza and Blue Bloods. Zenona loved being with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren, who equally adored being with her. She also cherished her role as a loving mother to all her children. She became a mother of three boys when she married the love of her life in 1975. She went on to have her two daughters, Carrie and Betty and she loved all her children dearly. Zenona was one of a kind and she will never be forgotten, but forever remembered and missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Zenona is survived by her children, Betty (Lester) Shell of Ravenna, Ohio, Carrie Thompson of Marion, Ohio, Paul Newsome, Jr. of West Virginia, John Newsome of Youngstown, Ohio; her grandchildren Alexis Boerio (part-time caretaker) of Youngstown, Ohio, Ashley Thompson of Marion, Ohio, Rick Newsome of Struthers, Ohio and Jonathan Newsome of Youngstown, Ohio, William Shell, Jeffery Shell, Lacey Shell, Leena Shell and Rebecca Shell all of Ravenna, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Ray Newsome; her son, Richard Newsome; and her brother William Hanna and a sister Judy.

Family and friends may call 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Cremation and Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.