BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Zachary Christopher McFall, 25, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born on June 4, 1996 in St. Louis, Missouri, to Christopher and Beth Ann (Guernsey) McFall.

He was a big-hearted, always smiling, loving person who cared very much about others, especially his family. His passions included fireworks, video games (RuneScape), spending time with family and his animals: cats, Hope, Jinx and Ava and dogs, Max and Kiki.

Zachary is survived by his father, Christopher (Katina Spier) McFall of Canfield, Ohio; mother, Beth Ann (Derek Hall) McFall of Mercer, Pennsylvania; brothers, Brandon and CJ McFall of Canfield, Ohio; stepsisters, Meagen Spier of Pennsylvania, Amanda Spier of Austintown, Ohio and Heather (Alec) Wilson of Texas; grandparents, Joanne Edl of Austintown, Ohio and Merle and Patty McFall of North Lima, Ohio; aunts and uncles, Tim (Tania) McFall of Toledo, Ohio, Terry Softich of Boardman, Ohio, Brian Guernsey of South Carolina, Debbie (Brad) White of Pennsylvania and Jim (Irene) Guernsey of Florida; cousins, Brittany, Emily, Josh, Tyler, Lisa and Michael, who was like his brother and niece, Aurora.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bud and Audrey Guernsey and great-grandmother, Dorothy Edl.

Donations may be made in Zachary’s memory to Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

