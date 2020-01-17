Yvonne M (Roman) Jackson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, January 12, 2019, Yvonne (Roman) Jackson, age 59, of Austintown, Ohio passed away at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born in Youngstown on February 12, 1960 to Carmelo C. and Marion (Shaffer) Roman.

Yvonne is survived by her husband of 35 years, Wayne T. Jackson of Austintown; children, Louis (Sophia) DiRocco, Trisha Hurst, all of Youngstown, Cortia “Tia” Jackson and Isiah Jackson; grandchildren, Camarie Howard (7), Ariel DiRocco (2), Kadeem Littlejohn (4 months), one due soon, Isiah Jackson, Jr. and sister, Lonnie Roman of Youngstown.

Yvonne was a graduate of East High School and for many years as a health care provider at various nursing homes, a job she loved.

She enjoyed bingo and casino trips to New York. In fact, she was a professional bingo player. She also loved gospel music, especially, Yolanda Adams, her favorite. Yvonne’s favorite snacks were Lay’s Plain Chips, a Hershey’s candy bar with almonds and Pepsi.

She was a dedicated and loving mother and wife who loved time with family especially, her grandchildren.

Yvonne is finally at peace with her mother, father, two brothers and will truly be missed.

Family to receive friends on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

