William “Will” Lee Jenkins, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, William “Will” Lee Jenkins, age 63, passed away at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman.

He was born in Warren, Ohio, on September 17, 1956 to Thomas and Josephine (Lenhart) Jenkins.



Will is survived by his wife, Charlene (Martz) Jenkins of Newton Falls, Ohio; children, Melissa (Don) Rhodes, Billy Jenkins, Chris (Samantha) Jenkins, Ashlei Jenkins, David Jenkins; thirteen grandchildren and great-granddaughter, Novalyn Rose Rhodes.



Besides his parents, Will was preceded in death by his son, William L. Jenkins Jr.; siblings, Richard, Bobby and Donna.



Will liked many kinds of music. He made his living towing and working on broken down cars. He especially liked meeting all the different kinds of people he met with his job. Will had a heart of gold and would help everyone he could. If you knew Will, you knew he was always smiling.



A Celebration of Will’s Life will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the American Legion, 16465 Milton Ave., Lake Milton, Ohio with a covered dish fellowship to follow.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.

