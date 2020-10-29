William Rhodes Dick, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, William Rhodes Dick, age 82, passed away.

He was born in Hartford, Connecticut on April 5, 1938 to Paul and Phebe (Rhodes) Dick.

Wiiliamd is survived by his children, Phillip Joseph Dick of Michigan and Elizabeth (Joseph) Shewell of Youngstown.

