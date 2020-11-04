William Rhodes Dick, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Rhodes Dick, age 82, passed on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

He was born in Hartford, Connecticut on April 5, 1938 to Paul and Phoebe (Rhodes) Dick.



William is survived by his children, Phillip Joseph Dick of Mississippi and Elizabeth (Joseph) Shewell of Youngstown, Ohio.



William was very active in local community bands and he enjoyed researching family genealogy. He was known as “the popcorn man” at local car shows and events and for his portrayal of Santa Claus. William was artistic and that talent was evident in his carvings of lilac wood which he made into various crosses and animals to sell at local craft fairs.



Besides his parents, William was also preceded in death by his sister, Emmy Lou Chaples.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

