NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William Michael Lanigan, age 67, of Conway, South Carolina, formerly of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 18, 2023, of an apparent heart attack.

He was born on September 18, 1955, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Fred Lanigan and Nova (Baker) Kees.

William is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan (Iorio) Lanigan; daughter, Renee (Janee) Potts; grandchildren, Ricky and Nicolette (Jairo), Kortney and Kaylyn Lampel; great-granddaughter, Alycia Pereira; brother, Eddie Lanigan; sisters-in-law, Dori (Fred) Weaver and Gloria Wansitler and brothers-in-law, Ronald (Tammy) Iorio, Douglas (Helen) Iorio and William Iorio.

Besides his parents William was preceded in death by his son, Ricky Lanigan; grandson, Zachary Lampel; father-in-law, Ronald Iorio; brothers, Joe Lanigan and Patrick Lanigan; brothers-in-law, Donnie Wansitler and Mike Work and sister-in-law, Sandy.

Growing up in New Castle, Pennsylvania, William graduated from New Castle High School.

He worked with his son as a window installer and co-owner of L&L Window Installers.

William enjoyed driving race cars and making his homemade hot dog chili with best friend, Donnie Wansitler (Hot Diggity Dawgs). If you ever wanted to find him all you had to do was go out to his garage. Most of all, Bill loved spending time with his friends and family.

