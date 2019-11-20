William Mazzeo, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wednesday, November 13, 2019, William “Billy” Mazzeo, age 75, of Poland passed into God’s care.

He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on March 1, 1944 to John and Marie (Molloy) Mazzeo, who raised Billy on Mission Hill.

He is survived by his son, John (Trisha) Mazzeo; grandchildren, Tyler, Drew and Nico Mazzeo of Massachusetts.

Besides his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his sister, Priscilla Mazzeo.

