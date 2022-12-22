YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Lawrence “Larry” Trotter, of Youngstown, Ohio fell asleep into death on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 with his wife, Helen, by his side.

William was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on November 15, 1952 to the late Grangent and Dorothy Trotter.

William attended Technical Memorial High School.

He served in the United States Marine Corps.

He retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital due to medical conditions.

William is preceded in death by his parents, Grangent and Dorothy Trotter.

He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Baldwin Trotter; four daughters, Melissa Thompson, Eurina Charty, Sharon Lareese Combest and Angalisa (Hanson) Arrington; four sons, William (Billy) Trotter, Grant Cooley, Travis Cooley and Corey Combest; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra (Lamont) King; a special niece, Julie Logan; great-nephew, Curtis (CJ) Barney and dear cousins, April (Trotter) Carlion and Kevin Trotter.

My Prayer

My Prayer is that you find relief to ease the pain of all your grief

For he’s not gone he’s just away, now he lives in your heart

and who’s to say he is not there with you in every way

for the love of a husband, father, and brother will never die

you will think of him often and softly sigh

Watching and caring as all loved ones do

and letting you know he will always love you

Written by William’s mom, Mrs. Dorothy Trotter

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

