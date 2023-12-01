YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, November 25, 2023, William, “June” or “June-June” Santiago, Jr., 32, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at home.

He was born June 18, 1991, to William Santiago and Darla Kay Phelan.

William’s nickname came from being born in June and being a junior. These names just stuck with him.

William is survived by his son, Kayden Santiago; mother, Darla Phelan; siblings, Stacey Phelan, Christopher Bretz, Shawn Cruz, Jerimy Santiago, Daniel Santiago, as well as, 15 nieces and nephews.

Besides his father, William was preceded in death by his older brother, Patrick Phelan.

For us, William’s family, to describe him is difficult. He was a beautiful, broken soul, but he meant everything to us. It seems almost impossible to describe in words our baby brother, but we will try. William had many personal struggles and dark times but obtained his GED. His road was long, but he was always the first one to put a smile on your face and make you laugh. While he had many needs that were never met, he again was the first to help fulfill your needs before fulfilling his needs. William carried much weight and pain, but if you knew him long enough, you understood his focus would be to help lessen your weight and your pain.

“June” was so many things to so many people. He was loved and was loyal to his family. He was an artist; he was intelligent and creative with anything he touched. He loved and believed in God. That closeness could be seen because God let June’s light shined brighter than the darkness that surrounded him.

Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 4, 2023, at Bible Baptist Temple, 230 Lettie Avenue, Campbell, OH 44504. Family to receive friends one hour prior to service start time.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

