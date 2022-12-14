NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William Henry Franklin, age 86, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

He was born on August 19, 1936 in Newark, New Jersey to William H. and Catherine (Keemer) Franklin.

William was a lifelong musician and entertainer. He loved to sing and play music. He was a member of El Morocco’s, who were featured on The Ed Sullivan Show,and Reality Band, in addition, he was a firearm enthusiast.

William is survived by his three daughters, Lydia (Dwayne) Evans, Mersula Franklin, and Gillian Franklin all of New Castle, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Tasha Gardner, Jasmine Evans, Noel Evans, Aaliyah Sims, Thierry Lusameso and Ayla Franklyn; great grandchildren, Ava Gardner, and Eden Daniels and brother, Peter Franklin Sr. of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Vanessa Eggleston; granddaughter, Anita Franklin and sister, Martha Hambrick.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Henry Franklin, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 15, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.