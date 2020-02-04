William H. Powell, Wampum, PA

WAMPUM, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, February 2, 2020, William H. Powell, age 88, of Wampum, Pennsylvania passed away at home with his family at his side.

He was born in Pittsburgh on July 30, 1931 to Archie Joseph and Garnett Bell (Lewis) Powell.

William is survived by his wife, Georgia Charlene (Shallenberger) Powell of Wampum, Pennsylvania; children, Marcie (Dan) Hodge, William (Connie) Powell, Jr., Steve (Jodi) Powell, David (Mary) Powell, Dixe Workman, Nickolette (Howard) Simmons, Cam Stelter, Debra (Scott) Mohr, Janice (Rick) Boher, Nick (Diane) Butchelle, Paris (Tim) Metrocavige and Gina (Mark) Schaas; 24 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, William was also preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Oravitz.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting www.crematepa.com.

