William Glover, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, William Glover, age 83, of Streetsboro, passed into eternal rest.

He was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 11, 1937 to Paul and Jean Glover.

William is survived by his wife, Nancy Lee (Raseta) Glover; daughters, Nancy Sauline of Windsor, Colorado and Suzan (Ron) Persing of Youngstown; stepdaughter, Norma Jean Raseta; grandchildren, Paul W. Sauline of Windsor Hills, California, April Sauline of Las Vegas, Nevada, Bethany Sauline (Dr Brooks) of Hartford, Connecticut, Kyle William Rogers of Struthers and Grace Persing of Struthers and great-grandson, Oliver Fox.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

