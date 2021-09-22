William Fred Watson, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Fred Watson, Sr., 70, of the city’s west side, passed away in his sleep Sunday, September 19, 2021.

Fred was born May 5, 1951 in Salem, Ohio, the son of William F and Seldia Viola Clingerman Watson.

He grew up in Shillings Mill and attended Western Reserve High School.

Fred worked in construction with his father, Crane Company making bathtubs, AT&T laying cable and Brentwood Originals, where he met his wife.

He traveled around, living in California, Florida, Berlin Center and Alliance, Ohio but Youngstown was his favorite place.

Fred was a talented musician, blessed with a beautiful singing voice. He played bass with 440 Express and Southern Impact bands. He was a big fan of Jimi Hendrix and bought a fender strat to learn how to play a six string. He was a nature lover and loved animals, especially his Yorkie, Muffin. Fred enjoyed going fishing, watching wrestling and going to garage sales. He could also make a mean pot of chili and bake four loaves of bread to go with it. He also liked watching westerns on TV and just sitting on the porch waiting to see a deer. He was very easy going and fun loving and loved to joke around. Fred would go out of his way to help someone and if you were his friend, he really treasured your friendship.

He truly loved his family and some of his best days were spending time with his sons and grandchildren.

He married the love of his life, the former Barbara Balaban on May 6, 2006. From that day on, he always said this was the happiest he had ever been in his life.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Nicole; sister, Joyce Broadsword; brother, Samuel Watson and niece, Rhonda Braham.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Barbara; four sons, William F Watson, Jr. of Deerfield, Eric and Gary Watson, of Alliance and Derek Watson of Youngstown; seven grandchildren, Rachel Rendessy, Eric Watson, Jr., Jocelyn Watson, Gary Watson JR, Donnavin Watson, Wyatt Watson and Ariana Watson; two great-grandchildren, Marlee and Chloe McQuerry and his best friend, Larry Scott of Alliance.

As per Fred’s wishes, there will not be any calling hours.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.

