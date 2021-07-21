William Francis Buchman, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Francis Buchma,n Sr., age 94, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 14, 1927 to Carl N. Buchman and Anna (Dugan) Buchman.

William graduated from Ursuline High School in 1945 as the Senior Class President and went on to attend Emory and Henry College.

He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy in World War II and the Korean War.

Later he was the proud owner and operator of Buchman’s Shoe Store for 60 years, originally located in downtown Youngstown, then in Boardman, Ohio.

He was a parishioner of St. Christine’s Catholic Church since 1955.

He was a member of the Downtown Youngstown Kiwanis and a Trustees Circle Member of the Butler Institute of American Art.

He also enjoyed family activities, travel, golf and bowling.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Rose Mary (May) Buchman, the love of his life for almost 70 years whom he married on October 27, 1951; children, Beth (Raymond) Dunn of Poland, Ohio, Barbara (Brad) Miller of Seattle, Washington, Kathleen (Thomas) Steedman of Columbus, Ohio, Carla (Louis) Isabella of Youngstown, Ohio and William (Jane) Buchman, Jr. of Washington, Michigan; eight grandchildren, Robin (Matt) Grote, Rochelle Hurt, Alison (Sokwat) Sam, Emily (Adam) Christopher, Ian (Laurel) Steedman, Louis Isabella, Jenna Buchman and Megan Buchman; nine great-grandchildren, Nora, Lucy and Henry Grote, Alexander, Hannah and Grace Christopher, William and Harrison Steedman and Leon Sam; sister, Lois McCartan and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Buchman, Inez Rizer, James Buchman and Mary Pfaus.

A church and memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley (Hospice House), 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514, or the Butler Institute of American Art, 524 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Francis Buchman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.