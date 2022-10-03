HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William F. Olson, Jr., aka as “45 Bill,” age 67, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born on May 11, 1955 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania to William, Sr. and Lois (Schwarz) Olson and raised in Hubbard, Ohio.

He is survived by his siblings, Linda (Harry) Wheeler of Girard, Ohio, Darlayne (Milt) King of Hubbard, Ohio, and John (Joann Bartos) Olson of Boardman, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, James and Frank Olson. As everyone knew, Bill’s passion was motorcycles.

No services have been scheduled.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

