William Eugene Keck, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 25, 2020, William Eugene Keck, age 41, of Austintown, passed away.

He was born in Youngstown, on November 4, 1978, to Eugene William Keck and Vicki Lynn (Orr) Holisky.

William is survived by his mother, Vicki and stepfather, Duke Holisky; daughter, Zerrin Anna Marie Keck and her mother, Lena Hagg of Struthers; grandmother, Jacqueline Orr of Austintown; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by William and Millie Keck and Kenneth Orr.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.

