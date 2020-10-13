William Edward Trella, Sr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, October 10, 2020, William Edward Trella, Sr., age 72, of Boardman, passed away.

He was born in Youngstown on August 15, 1948 to Edward and Lillian Bertha (Such) Trella.

Bill loved chocolate, popcorn with a lot of salt and having a good time with family. He also loved to sabotage his dog, Sophie’s diet.

He worked 40 years as a vending service man.

Bill is survived by his wife, Margaret; children, Sherri Wilson (Leroy) of Struthers, Tracey Nutt (Greg) of Boardman and William Trella, Jr. (Tat) of Japan; grandchildren, Mackenzie Craig of Boardman, Richard Craig III of Boardman and Sydnie-Isebella Craig of West Farmington, Ohio; great-granddaughter, Arabella Bragg; siblings, Pam Beery (Fred) of Boardman and Paul Trella of Youngstown and nieces and nephews, Brian, Nedra, Aaron Trella, Fred, Brooke Beery and Brittany Lizanich (Alex).

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his twin sister, Velma Trella.

As per the family’s request, there will not be any public services. The family is having a private memorial.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

