AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Dale Satterfield, Jr. “Big Bill”, 59 years of age, of Austintown, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

He was born January 8, 1964 in Warren, Ohio, the son of William and Ruth (Mechling) Satterfield.

Bill enjoyed playing pool at local establishments, he was also a member of the American Pool Association. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, listening to music and spending time with his family and friends.

Bill is survived by his son William Richard Satterfield; good friend and mother of his son, Debbie Henning of Austintown; daughter, Dalene (Patrick) Hagerty of Girard; his beloved dog, Natalie; auntie, Marie McGuane of Florida; nephew, Steven Bucklew of Warren; uncle, Harold (Debbie) Mechling of Newton Falls; grandchildren, Shianne and Naomie of Girard. He also leaves behind other family members and friends.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sisters, Darlene and Beulah.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to raise funds to cover the funeral expenses.

Viewing and family to receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Ave., Austintown, OH 44515.

