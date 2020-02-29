Live Now
William Crawford Drescher, Liberty, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

February 25, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, William Crawford Drescher, age 61, of Liberty, Ohio, passed away at home.  He was born in Youngstown on March 27, 1958 to Warren Drescher III and Margaret (Modarelli) Drescher Thompkins.

Besides his mother, William is survived by his daughter, Selah Grant of North Carolina and siblings.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc. 

Shard memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

