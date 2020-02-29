William Crawford Drescher, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, William Crawford Drescher, age 61, of Liberty, Ohio, passed away at home. He was born in Youngstown on March 27, 1958 to Warren Drescher III and Margaret (Modarelli) Drescher Thompkins.

Besides his mother, William is survived by his daughter, Selah Grant of North Carolina and siblings.

