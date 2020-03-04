William Crawford Drescher, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, William Crawford Drescher, age 61, of Girard, Ohio passed away at home.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on March 27, 1958 to Warren Drescher III and Margaret (Modarelli) Drescher Thomkins.

Will graduated from Liberty High School in 1976. He received his MA in Photography at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Will was a wine steward and waiter for many years at Alberini’s Restaurant, until it closed in 2013. He adored his job! Will was a great cook, artistic and had many family and good friends who loved him. He dearly loved his daughter, Selah and the love of his life, Charlotte Williams.

Will is survived by his daughter, Selah Grant; mother, Peggy Thomkins; brother, Warren (Pete) Drescher; sister, Christine Warde (Kenny); sister-in-law, Sheila Tourgangau; stepmother, Nancy Drescher; his beloved Charlotte Williams; aunts, Julie Costas (Bill) and Joanie Saunders and niece, Ande Drescher Wheeler (Brian). His family and many friends will hold his memory close in their hearts.

Family that predeceased Will were his father, Warren Drescher; sister, Kathy Drescher and brother, Michael Drescher.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Arrangements handled by Cremation Services by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

