AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Clyde Taylor, Sr., age 77, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023 in Austintown, Ohio.

He was born July 8, 1946 in Steubenville, Ohio to William and Mary (Barr) Taylor.

William was employed as a general foreman at General Motors. He retired in 2006 after 37 years of employment.

He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time at his cabin and playing golf. He was someone you could always rely on and he took care of everyone including his beloved pets.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 58 years, Donna Taylor; children, Connie (Mark) Stenger and William (Alaina) Taylor; grandchildren, James (Ashley) Vinion, William “Eric” (Tiara) Taylor, Cody Stenger and girlfriend, Jennah, Robert Taylor, Samantha Stenger (Nicholas Pence) and Hayla (Kurt) Simao; grandchildren, Ayden and Ashton Vinion, Gracie and Nicholas Pence; twin sister, Emily (James) Elbon; sister, Janet Yaist and his beloved dog, Sassy.

William was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Taylor and siblings, Sonny Tice, Vonnie Taylor, Katie Durbin, Betty Davis and Debbie Taylor.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Clyde Taylor, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.