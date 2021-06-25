William “Bill” Susa, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Susa, age 65, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 8, 1956 to William R. and Sylvia L. (Czekanski) Susa.

Bill had various jobs throughout his life which included working as an orderly at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, a sports book at the Barbary Coast in Las Vegas and as a buyer for Christopher Motors.

He was also a proud member of the Catholic War Veterans, spending time at the Mountaineer Casino and Hollywood Gaming and attending car shows.

He is survived by his brother, Gerard “Jerry” W. Susa; companion, Barbara Tuttle and extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Jeffrey and William Robert.

