POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Jonnathan Burns, 69, lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at his childhood home in Poland, Ohio.

Bill was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 6, 1954, to Loren and Ruth (Ferry) Burns.

Bill graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1972.

Immediately following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for 19 years.

Following his military career, Bill returned to Ohio and settled in New Springfield. He worked as a machinist until his retirement.

Bill loved gardening and yard work. He was particularly proud of the Koi pond he built and was dedicated to tending to the Koi pond. Bill loved spending time with his family and looked forward to family vacations to the beach. He was actively involved with VFW Post 2799 in New Springfield, Ohio where he was a regular for karaoke. He had a keen interest in American History, especially WWII. Bill had a special talent for making people smile with his great sense of humor.

Bill is survived by his children, Bradley (Nicci) Burns of Winchester, Tennessee, Richard Burns of Tullahoma, Tennessee, Danielle (Kaysie Blum) Burns of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Robin Urichko of Youngstown, John (Jenny) Urichko of New Waterford; grandchildren: Avery, Aryan, Andrew, Mason, Amira, Armani, Liliana, Newell, TaKi, Olivia, Paige, and Ajay.

Sisters: Laurie (Mike) Fox; Linda (Randy) Estes; Monica Grover; Mary Martini, Kathy (Jim) Cessna; brothers Don (Libby); Tim, John (Michele), Jeffrey (Marion), and James, and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law

In addition to his parents, Bill is predeceased by his wife, Ruth (Kimble); a grandson, Cyrus Burns; brother, Tom and infant sister, Anna; son-in-law, Thomas, his ex-wife, Theresa (O’Neill); and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Bill’s family expresses their appreciation to the University Hospital Seidman Cancer Center in Cleveland, The Cancer Center at Salem Regional Hospital and Traditions Health of Youngstown for their outstanding care and support over the years. Especially Betsy (Salem Regional) Becky, Kassi, and Kara (Traditions Health) for providing excellent end of life care for their loving attention that helped comfort him through his final days.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Salem Care Center, Salem Regional Hospital, 2094 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460 or to Traditions Health, 4531 Belmont Ave., Unit #7, Youngstown, OH 44505.

At Bill’s request, there will not be a traditional funeral or calling hours. However, A Celebration of Life Service for family and friends will be held at Bill’s childhood home in Poland on Sunday, October 8 at 2:00 p.m.

