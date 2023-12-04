YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Haines, age 75, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

He was born on December 14, 1947, in Youngstown to William Jennings and Ruth Cora (Suite) Haines.

Bill was a loving father, devoted grandfather, and a compassionate individual who always lent a helping hand to those in need. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Paje, son Rick, granddaughter Kalynn, and his numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bill honorably served his country in the United States Navy, where he developed a strong sense of duty and honor.

After his military service, Bill embarked on a successful career at General Motors in Lordstown, where he dedicated many years of hard work and commitment. His contributions to the company were highly valued, earning him many awards, and he retired with a sense of accomplishment.

In his free time, Bill enjoyed pursuing his hobbies of hunting and fishing. These activities allowed him to connect with nature and find solace in the great outdoors. Much to the delight of his family, he was also a very talented chef, learning new recipes and creating his own. He enjoyed cooking immensely, and would pass on his knowledge to family and friends. His passion for these pursuits brought him joy and relaxation throughout his life.

A memorial service to celebrate Bill’s life will be announced at a later date. In honoring his memory, let us remember his selflessness, his love for his family, and his dedication to his country. Bill’s kind and generous spirit will forever live on in the hearts of all those who knew and loved him.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Richard Haines, please visit our floral store.