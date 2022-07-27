NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, William “Bill” George Olinger, age 58, of New Castle, P ennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at home.

He was born in New Castle on November 7, 1963, to William Victor Olinger and Georgina (Bohizic) Olinger Robertson.

Bill is survived by his son, Anthony Ramsey of New Castle; grandchildren, Anthony Ramsey Jr, Alayna Ramsey, Anastasia Ramsey; step-grandchildren, Mary Mils, Faith McDonald, Mark Pagley and Anita Pagley, all of New Castle; siblings, Raymond (Susan) Olinger, Mary Jane (Clyde) Reeher of Ellwood City, Billy (Vickie) Helmuth, Maree Olinger of New Castle, David (Wanda) Helmuth of Pulaski Township, Richard (Gina) Million of Franklin, Gina Robertson, Aren Robertson, Keith Robertson, Brian Robertson of Ohio and Lester Olinger of New Castle.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories, send condolences of make a DONATION by visiting crematepa.com.

