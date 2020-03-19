William “Bill” Albert Bloss, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, March 16, 2020, William “Bill” Albert Bloss, age 55, passed away at St Elizabeth Hospital after a brief and sudden illness.

He was born in Warren, Ohio, on December 25, 1964, to William John Bloss and the late Joyce Carol (Root) Bloss Walton.

Besides his father, Bill is survived by his wife, Georgia L. (Dollman) Bloss; children, Michael Dollman of Youngstown, Katie Gray of New Jersey; stepdaughter, Breanna Matthews of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; brothers, Doug (Valorie) Bloss of Fowler, Ohio, Tommy Volpe; step-sisters, Lauri Torrence, Lynette Hart; six grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Besides his mother, Bill was also preceded in death by his grandparents, three uncles, one aunt and four cousins.

Bill was employed by Blacktop Specialties as a truck driver.

A memorial service is planned and details will be announced when in the coming weeks/months as appropriate.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

