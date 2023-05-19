AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, May 11, 2023, William Andrew Gasior, age 66, of Austintown, Ohio passed away at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 16, 1956 to the late Felix and late Melba Gasior.

William enjoyed walking, classic cars, telling stories about his childhood and growing up but most of all he enjoyed and loved his grandchildren.

William is survived by his children, Shannon (David) Dellick of Austintown, Bill (Zayna) Gasior of Struthers; grandchildren, Brianna Perry-Dellick, Caden Kubovcik, McKenna Dellick all of Austintown; siblings, Valerie Tountas, Berndette McTimans, Thomas Gasior and former wife of twenty-five years, Chris Meyer.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later time.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Andrew Gasior, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.