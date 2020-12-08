Will Foster Homrighausen, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, December 6, 2020, Will Foster Homrighausen, age 19, of Poland, passed away and entered his heavenly home.

He was born in Youngstown on March 5, 2001 and is the son of Jon F. and Suzanne F. (Madrid) Homrighausen.

Besides his parents, Will is survived by 11 siblings and other family member.

He is a 2020 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and was getting ready to leave for basic training in the United States Marine Corps.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.

