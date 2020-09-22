Wendy Lynn Westfall, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, September 20, 2020, Wendy Lynn Westfall, age 63, of Cortland, peacefully passed away.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on December 27, 1956 to James Marshall and Eileen (DeFrancis) Peterson.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

