YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, February 25, 2023, Wendy Ardell (Thomas) Angel was called home after 69 years on this Earth.

She was born in Alliance, Ohio on February 3, 1954, to Donald Leroy and Nancy Jane (Holcomb) Thomas.

Wendy is survived by her husband, Lonnie F. Angel of Youngstown; children, Amy, Melissa and Eric Warner; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She loved music, dancing and soaking up the sun.

A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

