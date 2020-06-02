Wendell Green, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, May 15, 2020, Wendell Green, age 81, fell asleep in death.

He was born in Chester, Pennsylvania, on April 1, 1939 to William and Vergie (Jones) Green.



Wendel is survived by his sisters, Yvette Morgan of Los Angeles, California and Cerna Reid of Chester, Pennsylvania and a host of friends and family.



Besides his parents, Wendel was preceded in death by his brothers, William “Billy” Green and Ronald O. Green.



In his early years, Wendell was a boxer in the Chester and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area and the Warren/Youngstown, Ohio area.



Wendell loved listening to audio books and even taught himself Spanish via those audio books.



Wendell was baptized a Witness of Jehovah and attended the Kingdom Hall congregation on Four Mile Run Road in Austintown, Ohio where his Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.



