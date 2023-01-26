BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne Paul Ayres, age 83, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

He was born on April 6, 1939 in Staten Island, New York to Charles Cecil Williams and Lena Mae (Ayres) Williams.

Wayne is survived by his children, Wayne Ayres, Jr., Richard Ayres, Terry Ayres, William Ayres and Wendy Ayres and sister, Sylvia Mae (Craig) Ayres.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruth, who passed away on October 4, 2022; parents and brothers, Donald Herbert Ayres, Walter Lewis Ayres, James Ayres, George LeRoy Ayres and David Alonzo Ayres.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wayne Paul Ayers, please visit our floral store.