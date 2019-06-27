Wayne E. Longstreth Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne E. Longstreth, 54, of Southington, passed away early on Sunday, June 23, 2019, following a long battle with congestive heart failure.

He was born in Warren, Ohio, on December 18, 1964, to Eleanor Jean (Raines) and the late Wilber Longstreth.

Wayne is survived by his daughter, Autumn Miller of Howland; mother, Eleanor Longstreth of Southington; sister, Susan Ferguson of Howland and stepdaughter, Kyla Summers Miller of Lakeland, Florida.

Wayne was an avid reader, enjoyed photography and was a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan. He also loved and cared for his mother in her elderly age and his two pet Boxers, Harpo and Walter.

In an attempt to bring more awareness to heart health, any donations can be sent to the American Heart Association in his memory.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.