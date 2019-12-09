Warren Douglas Bennett, Fombell, PA

FOMBELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, December 7, 2019, Warren Douglas Bennett, age 52, of Fombell, Pennsylvania, passed away at home with his wife at his side.

Warren was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 7, 1967 to Mildred Maxine (Cales) Bennett of Cleveland, Ohio and the late Edward Bennett.

Warren is survived by his wife, Fusako (Mizuno) Bennett of Fombell, Pennsylvania; siblings, Nicholas Leon Bennett of Cleveland, Ohio, Rhonda Sue Richmond of Alderson, West Virginia, Anna Jewell (Douglas) Rohn of Parma, Ohio, Wayne Boyd (Charlene) Bennett of Sandstone, West Virginia, Neil Shelton (Dreana) Bennett of Dunbar, West Virginia and Laura Gail Bennett of Cleveland, Ohio; 11, eight nephews, 14 great-nieces, 15 great-nephews and one great-great-nephew.

Besides his father, Warren was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Roger Richmond and nephew, Wayne Boyd Bennett, Jr., to whom he was more like a big brother than uncle.

Warren has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering and was the Principal Engineer II at MSA North America.

He was a world traveler and devoted husband. Warren especially loved traveling with wife. He visited all 50 states and over 30 countries. He was also an adventurer and sportsman.

Tentatively, a Graveside Memorial Service is ANTICIPATED at Alderson Cemetery on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at Sandstone Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 25 Honaker Road, Sandstone, WV 25985. Phone, 304-466-3950. Please check back for final confirmation!

