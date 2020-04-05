Wanda Rae (Hughes) Lint, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – In the early morning hours of Saturday, April 4, 2020, Wanda Rae (Hughes) Lint, age 77, of Campbell, passed away at home.

She was born in Dunbar, Pennsylvania on February 15, 1943 to Chester Roy and Jean (Smitley) Hughes.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

