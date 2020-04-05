Breaking News
Wanda Rae (Hughes) Lint, Campbell, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

April 4, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – In the early morning hours of Saturday, April 4, 2020, Wanda Rae (Hughes) Lint, age 77, of Campbell, passed away at home. 

She was born in Dunbar, Pennsylvania on February 15, 1943 to Chester Roy and Jean (Smitley) Hughes.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. 

