CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, December 7, 2023, Wanda Lee Boerio, age 74, of Canfield, Ohio passed away peacefully at Shepherd of the Valley in Liberty.

She was born on October 30, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio to Edward Charles and Marilyn Ann (Wardle) Zins.

Wanda was employed as a social worker who dedicated her life to the betterment of all children. She was a loving wife and mother who cherished her family. As it states in the Bible in Proverbs 31:28, Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, he praises her.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Kevin Boerio and children.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family suggests mailing a card with a personalized note on how much Wanda meant to them.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held at Greenford Christian Church, 150 Victoria Road, Austintown on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

