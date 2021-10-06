Wanda Fridley, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, October 3, 2021, Wanda Fridley, age 46 of Girard, Ohio, passed away at her residence.

She was born in Elkins, West Virginia on September 13, 1975 to Shirley Gene Moore and Karen Maxine.

Wanda was a great wife and great mother who loved fishing, TikTok and most importantly her family.

She leaves behind her husband, Larry L. Fridley, Jr. of Girard, Ohio; children, Edward B. Carnahan, Jr. and his fiancée, Melissa Patterson, of Florida, Jay Long and Isabelle Long, of Girard, Ohio and grandchildren, Iziah Carnahan of Pennsylvania and Scarlett Carnahan of Niles, Ohio. She will be deeply, deeply missed and and never forgotten as she walks with angels resting forever in peace.

