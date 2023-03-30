CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, March 27, 2023, Walter William Deiley, age 79, of Canfield, Ohio, died at home with his family at his side.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 5, 1943, to Melvin Ellwood and Doris (Shaffer) Deiley.

Walter is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Judith Ann (Grope) Deiley; children, Jodi Lynn (Don) Butler of Florida, Wendy Deiley-Donnaurmmo of Canfield, Dawn Thomas and Marjorie Deiley, both of Youngstown; grandchildren, Mike (Shannon) Butler of Florida, Renee Harris of Missouri, Zack (Julia) Butler of Florida, Jacob Butler of Tennessee, Samantha Butler of Florida, Shane (Lindsey) Deiley of Washington, Shianne Deiley-Donnaurmmo, Emma Deiley, Adam Deiley and Madison (Jared), Cross all of Youngstown and great-grandchildren, Logan, Peyton, Bella, Elijah, Kora, JJ, Lucia, Gianna and Autumn.

Besides his parents, Walter was also preceded in death by his in-laws, James and Marjorie Grope and his sister, Edith.

Walter will be greatly missed. His family will receive friends during a Celebration of Life Service this Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Wedgewood Park Evangelical Church, 1944 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Arrangement by Cremation and Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

