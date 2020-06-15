Walter James McGarvey, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Walter James McGarvey, age 79, of New Hamburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Beverly Ray McGarvey; three children, Barbara Ann, Lloyd and Richard and four grandchildren, Devin, Eric, Marissa and Patrick.

Jim is predeceased by his son, Walter J. McGarvey, Jr.; his brother, Raymond McGarvey and his mother and father.

He was born in Ansonville, Pennsylvania and graduated from Coalport High School in 1959.

He later moved to Greenville, Pennsylvania and retired from Trinity (Greenville Steel Car).

He was a very proud and dedicated father and friend and will be missed by all. Jim enjoyed sitting on his front porch sharing memories and creating new ones with his family and friends. He was always ready to help anyone and everyone, whether by cutting up trees with his chainsaws, repairing a roof or lending a hand to fix whatever might be broke. He enjoyed hunting, cutting wood, watching the Steelers play (sometimes with a beer in hand) and making others feel at home.

There will be no public viewing or services.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.crematepa.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 15, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.