Walter Dean Smoot, Neshannock Township, PA

NESHANNOCK, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Walter “Smooty” Dean Smoot of Neshannock Township, passed peacefully at home on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Born on February 27, 1939 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Jasper P. and Maud B. Bibb Smoot.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jasper B. Smoot; his sister, Maxine Fuss and his nephew, Curtis L. Smoot.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janet (Black) Smoot, whom he married on July 23, 1966; his daughters, Ronda Smoot of Monaca and Tami (Scott Taylor) Smoot of Hubbard, Ohio and his son, Brian (Dana) Smoot of Enola, Pennsylvania. He also leaves behind his beloved granddaughter, Bailee Smoot; his grandson, Brayden Smoot; his nieces, Karen Lynn (John) Kassi and April (Greg) Stafford and his nephew, Jeffrey Bower.

Smooty worked for 47 years at New Castle Industries and later at Gajda Machine Shop as a machinist. In addition, he was a proud member of the New Castle Blue Lodge and the Hidden Valley Sportsman Club.

Smooty loved the outdoors “and everything.” He was an avid hunter for 70 years, with many friends and memories. He dearly cherished the time he spent with his family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Kindred Hospice for their compassionate care.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting www.crematepa.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Walter Dean Smoot, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.