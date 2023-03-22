NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wallace “Wally” Robert Heck, Jr., 54, beloved father and friend, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Monday, March 6, 2023.

He was born in California on March 10, 1968, to Wallace “Wally-Bob” Heck, Sr. and Patricia May.

He lived in New Springfield, Ohio, where he was raised with his younger brother, Wayne Heck, on the family farm.

They were members of Protestant Church of God in New Springfield.

Wally played football for the New Springfield Tigers: his jersey number was 23. He was also a member of the school band where he played the saxophone.

After graduating from New Springfield High School at the age of 18, Wally enlisted in the Army. He belonged to C Troop, 4th Squadron of the 9th Calvary Regiment. He specialized as a mechanic for Bell AH-1F Cobra Attack Helicopters. During his two-term service, he was deployed in Operation Desert Storm but spent most of his service stationed in Alaska.

Wallace attended the University of Alaska and Youngstown State University. He graduated as a certified Diesel Mechanic from New Castle School of Trades.

He worked for R&J Trucking. After he obtained his Commercial Pilot License, he went to work for Care Flight in Cleveland, Ohio. He then later worked for Continental/American Airlines as a mechanic.

The Heck family spent many summers trout fishing at Camp Alibi in Allegheny, Pennsylvania. Wally also enjoyed bowling with his mother-in-law, Ella Bevan and helping with the family’s fruit stand at the Canfield County Fair. Wally also helped his brother, Wayne, at the May’s Family food stands which were known for their homemade waffles, donuts and fudge.

He loved his cats/fur children, Sense, Dapper, Sage and Spice. Both Wally and his late wife, Chrissy, spoiled them immensely.

He was preceded in death by his partner of 16 years, Christina “Chrissy” Guzzo, whom he loved and cherished; his father, Wallace “Wally-Bob” Heck, Sr.; mother, Patricia “Patty” May; little brother, Wayne Heck; cousin, Adam Heck; uncle, Jack Mills; aunt, Lavonia “Voni” Mills; cousin, Todd Mills, and his beloved cats, Sage and Spice.

He is survived by his former wife, Gina Heck; three children, Robert Heck, Victoria Heck and Monica Edmonson; son-in-Law, Raymond “Scottie” Edmonson; three grandchildren, Elijiah Heck, Adrian Heck and Brantley Ray Edmonson; his mother-in-law, Ella Bevan and her daughter, Mary Guzzo; sister-in-law, Melissa Williamson; nephew, David Smith; niece, Kyla Heck; uncle, Richard and Sandy Heck and their children, Ryan Heck, Staci and her husband, Justin Fitzgerald; uncle, Norman and Carol Heck and their children, Shelley and Jimmy; uncle, Ron and Gretchen Heck and their daughter, Kristin; Jim and Rhonda Mills and daughter, Victoria and many more family members.

