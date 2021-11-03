Wali Zahir Salahuddin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, October 24, 2021, Wali Salahuddin (Robert Allen, Jr.), age 74, passed away at Mercy Health Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born Robert Allen, Jr. on December 14, 1946 to Robert Allen, Sr. and Millibelle Allen.

Wali served honorably during Vietnam and held two associates degrees; one in electronics and one in robotics.

He also held office as Treasurer for the NAACP.

He leaves behind four children, Kareem Salahuddin, Kalim Salahuddin, Khadijah Salahuddin and Alena Allen.

No funeral services will be held.

