NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, March 30, 2023, Virginia Lee Tohm, age 91, of North Lima, Ohio passed peacefully at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 4, 1931 to Lucius Eland and Virginia Lee (Carroll) Marchand.

Virginia is survived by her children, Linda Bellon of New Middletown and David (Stephanie) Dangerfield of Boardman; grandchildren, Jeanette Bellon of Florida, Marcia Bellon of Kansas, Samantha (Al) Rivalsky of Petersburg, Rachel (David) Dangerfield-Armstrong of Columbus, Randi (David) Johnson of North Carolina and Rebecca Dangerfield of Mansfield; great-grandchildren, Milo and Beatrice, as well as nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Virginia was also preceded in death by her husbands, David Dangerfield in 1965 and Glen Tohm in 2021, as well as son-in-law, Paul Bellon.

Viewing and family to receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00. p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 4515. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

