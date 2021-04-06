Virginia L. Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, April 4, 2021, Virginia L Williams, age 74, of Youngstown, passed away.

She was born on September 11, 1946 to Michael and Tillie (Homyeak) Stefanic.



Virginia graduated from Campbell Memorial High School and went on to obtain her real-estate license.

She loved doing crafts/painting, baking, reading and most importantly her family. Virginia was the most generous person there was. he was always caring for everyone and everything, and always donating to charity. Virginia will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

She leaves her husband, David J. Williams; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Amy Stefanic; sister, Georgeann Recser; her son, Chad Williams; granddaughters, Amber, Angelina and Gianna; grandson, Kyle; great-granddaughter, Gabriella and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Williams.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

