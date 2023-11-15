YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia “Ginny” Lee Jones, 83, passed away peacefully into eternal rest in her home comforted by her loving family on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Ginny was born on July 5, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thomas A. Manser and Angelica A. (Naberezny) Manser.

She was employed by H& R Block as a processor for 46 years.

Ginny was a lifelong member of Saint Maron’s Church in Youngstown, Ohio and she participated in various church groups throughout the years.

Ginny was a very intelligent, self-motivated person whose primary passion was caring for and being with her family. She was a Girl Scout leader for all three of her daughters and she was a member of the Music Boosters for her children and grandchildren. She was fondly known as “Band Grandma” by many of the students and parents of Liberty Band. Ginny was also a member of the Easter Seals Auxillary of Lawrence County (New Castle, Pennsylvania), The Red Hats, Shenango Bowl-a-way bowling league and a ladies card club. Over the years, Ginny enjoyed spending her summers at her cottage in Kennerdell, Pennsylvania and taking many trips to the beach and Disney World with her beloved family.

Ginny is survived by her three children, Cheryl (John) Cucchiara of Liberty Township, Diana (Dan) Leininger of Hubbard and Janice (Rick) Rumbaugh of Roaming Shores, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Michael Cucchiara, Samantha Cucchiara, Angelica Cucchiara and Gina Cucchiara, of Liberty Township, Kristin Leininger and Jessica Leininger, of Youngstown, Ohio, Amanda Rumbaugh and Elizabeth (Nick) Cararo, of Roaming Shores, Ohio; three great-grandchildren, Ethan Reeves, Logan Leininger and Angelina Cararo; sister, Patricia Olson of Youngstown, Ohio; brother, Thomas (Mary) Manser of Susanville, California; nieces, Laura Davis and Kalyn Sharrow who always held a special place in her heart, as well as, all of her extended family.

She is preceded in death her parents, Tom and Angelica Manser; former husband, Russell E. Jones; sister, Julie Sharrow; brother, John Manser and granddaughter, Danielle Leininger.

A Christian Mass will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. at Saint Maron’s Church located at 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories, send condolences or make a donation by visiting cremateohio.com.

