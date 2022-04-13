ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia “Ginny” Daufen, 81, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, died on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 after a two-year illness.

She was born on August 28, 1940 in Ellwood City, the daughter of the late John Fabian and Juanita (Meyers) Daufen.

She was married to the late Jacob “Mike” Daufen in 1964.

She was a supervisor at Leeds and Northup/Heraeus for over 29 years.

Ginny enjoyed going to bingo, playing cards, watching cowboy movies, treasured Elvis Presley and most of all, being with her family. Her grandchildren called her “Goofy Grandma” because she always acted goofy with them.

Ginny is survived by her daughter, Myra (John) Palinski; son, Michael Daufen; granddaughters, Tori Palinski and Kia Daufen; grandsons, DJ Daufen and John Palinski; sisters, Nira Main, Ginger Goehring, Linda Leopardi and Danza Palm; brothers, Warren Meyers and Lee Tartler and other close family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jessie Daufen, in 1998; brothers, Jack and Paul Fabian; sister, Evelyn Hudspath and stepfather, Clarence Meyers.

At Ginny’s request, there will be no funeral service.

A memorial for family and close friends, to be laid to rest with her late son, Jessie and former husband, Jacob, will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Lillyville Church of God in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.