AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our amazing and beautiful mom, Virginia “Gina” (Richley) Keiffer, who passed away peacefully on April 30, 2023 at home.

Mom was born and raised in the Briar Hill section of Youngstown, the daughter of Vincent (Ricciulli) and Rose (Patrone) Richley on February 22, 1927.

She attended Tod, Hayes and Rayen schools in Youngstown. She was very proud of her Briar Hill/Italian roots, attended all the reunions, picnics and dinner dances with the Briar Hill gang. Mom worked at several local factories, Packard, Ohio Leather Works, and Niles Steel Product for 20 years, (retiring in 1989) Greyhound Foods at General Motors, Lordstown.

She moved to Austintown in 1961 and raised her family there. Mom made great Sunday sauce and meatballs, eggplant parm, and tomato and pepper salad, loved hosting holiday and card games with family and friends. She was always the life of the party, loved to dance, listen to Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. Bus trips to local casino, playing bingo at St. Joseph and St. Annes and Ohio Lotto scratch offs. But above all, loved to spend time with her family and friends, laughing and having fun, she never meet a stranger. Along with her cousin Kelly and good friend Linda, they enjoyed playing cards, having a gin & tonic or two, going to the Saxon club and shopping almost daily. She was very compassionate and took care of everyone including both her parents and her in-laws (who loved her as a daughter). Her nieces always remember her as a fashionista sitting at the dressing table getting ready to go out dancing.

She will be missed and always loved by her son, Carson J. Keiffer III of Austintown; daughters, Dina and Darren Harder of Columbus, Tina and Tony Guerrieri of Girard; grandkids, Jena and Andrew Wade of Blackpool, England, Anthony and Amber Guerrieri of Girard, Julia and James Howe of Edinburgh, Scotland, Halayna Harder of Columbus; great-grandkids, Debi, Carina and Cross Guerrieri of Girard, Charlie and Jack Wade of Blackpool, England, James and Lucia Howe of Edinburgh, Scotland; sisters-in-law, Eunice Richley of Florida, Mary Elizabeth Richley of Youngstown many nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in by her parents, her in-laws, Carson and Freda Keiffer, Sr (whom she cared for), brothers, Ralph Richley and Phillip Richley, sister, Phillis and John Zarlenga, nephews, Frank and Zachary Zarlenga.

The family would like to thank Susan Carasella for her many years of great care, Dawn Inglis for keeping mom beautiful. Special thanks to Hospice of the Valley, especially nurses, Megan, Erin, Pete, Amy and Destiny for such great care and love that was showed mom.

A mass and memorial service will be held in July to honor mom-time to be announced.

In lieu of floral and monetary gifts, please donate in Gina’s name to St. Vincent de P aul Society, PO Box 224, Youngstown, OH 44501.

